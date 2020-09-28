Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIAPF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ascential to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ascential stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Ascential has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

