ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Update

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

