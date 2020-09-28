Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LWSCF. CIBC lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

