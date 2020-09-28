Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

