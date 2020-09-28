Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
