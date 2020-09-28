Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $490,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $1.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.42% and a negative return on equity of 265.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.56. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

