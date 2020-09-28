Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE AFT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

