ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANZBY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. ANZ has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

