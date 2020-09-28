Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ANFGF opened at $13.19 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

