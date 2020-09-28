Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANTH stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

