ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

