Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

