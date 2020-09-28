AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANGO opened at $10.05 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $380.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

