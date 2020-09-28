Anavex Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 824 call options.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $4.46. 21,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

