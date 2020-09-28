Analyzing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (OTCMKTS:EDN)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summer Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.28 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.09 $251.18 million $4.67 0.67

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt -1.64% -2.32% -1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summer Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

