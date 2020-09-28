Analyzing Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enbridge and Noble Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $37.73 billion 1.61 $4.30 billion $2.00 15.00 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 0.89 $160.00 million $3.08 2.24

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enbridge and Noble Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 1 3 16 0 2.75 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.72%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.64%. Given Enbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Enbridge pays out 122.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Noble Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 5.17% 8.61% 3.28% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Summary

Enbridge beats Noble Midstream Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment owns interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Green Power and Transmission segment operates renewable energy assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission facilities in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada; and in Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and West Virginia, the United States. The Energy Services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; transportation, storage, supply management, and product exchange services; crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and power marketing services; and physical commodity marketing and logistical services. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.