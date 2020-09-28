Analysts Set Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) PT at $1.00

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTEC. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

