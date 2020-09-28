Analysts Set Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CODX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 50,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,645. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of -3.46.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

