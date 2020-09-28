Analysts Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) PT at $26.80

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $256,580.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,373.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,130. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

