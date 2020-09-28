Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price at $13.79

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

LWSCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

LWSCF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

