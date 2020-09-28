Analysts Set Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) PT at $5.83

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 57,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.08. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agenus by 75.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

