Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.72). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 479.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

MLCO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 43,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,993. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after buying an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after buying an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $35,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

