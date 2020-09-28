Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $85.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $353.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.55 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $392.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,310. The firm has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 78,119 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

