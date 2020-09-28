Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Million

Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $40.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $42.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 18,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.