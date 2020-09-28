Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $211.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.55 million and the highest is $224.38 million. Euronav posted sales of $90.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $956.73 million, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 75,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Euronav by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

