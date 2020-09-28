Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock remained flat at $$11.12 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,731. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $652.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

