Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) to report $9.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $65.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $90.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.71 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $118.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 22,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.67. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.