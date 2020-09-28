Analysts Anticipate Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Osisko gold royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko gold royalties.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth $5,569,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 15.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 10,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

