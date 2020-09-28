Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

