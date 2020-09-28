Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce sales of $234.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.50 million. Novavax reported sales of $2.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $706.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

NVAX stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.27. 139,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 58.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

