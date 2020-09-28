Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,494 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 16,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

