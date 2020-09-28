Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $510.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $317.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

FBC traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

