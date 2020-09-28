Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

