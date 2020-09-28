Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2022 earnings at $76.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $108.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $146.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,388.77.

AMZN opened at $3,095.13 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,550.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,658.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

