Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.65.

NYSE ACH opened at $5.07 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

