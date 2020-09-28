Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) versus Western Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:WES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Midstream Partners 3 5 3 0 2.00

Western Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Western Midstream Partners 14.99% 32.94% 8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.31 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 Western Midstream Partners $2.75 billion 1.25 $697.24 million $1.59 4.85

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

