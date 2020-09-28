Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 4,388.9% in September

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 4,388.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALLIF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.
About Alpha Lithium
