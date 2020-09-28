Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 4,388.9% in September

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 4,388.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALLIF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Energy lithium brine property that covers 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

