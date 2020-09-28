Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 1,387.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Alpha Bank has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
