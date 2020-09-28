Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

