Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
About Almonty Industries
