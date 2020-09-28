Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.37. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.