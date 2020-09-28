Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.37. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALSN traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.