Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.24. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

