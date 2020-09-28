ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Receives $22.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 35,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,736. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 408.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the first quarter worth $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 412.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 62.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

