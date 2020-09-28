ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,009,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the period.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

