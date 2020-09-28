Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AA stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alcoa by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,060,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

