Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKTS opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,991 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

