Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 3,682,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 10,702,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $107,023.59. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:UPLCQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.04. Akorn has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming—the Pinedale and Jonah fields.

