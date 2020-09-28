Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) vs. Qurate Retail Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:QRTEA) Head-To-Head Review

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 2 0 2.50 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.22 -$456.00 million $1.93 3.71 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

