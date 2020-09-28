Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

