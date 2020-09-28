Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,302. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.