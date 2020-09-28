Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

AFN stock opened at C$27.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.13. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.6800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total value of C$500,647.20. Insiders sold a total of 78,150 shares of company stock worth $2,895,491 over the last 90 days.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

