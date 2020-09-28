Aeryus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351.00 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Aeryus has a market cap of $138,496.59 and approximately $351.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00077042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00099265 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008760 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

